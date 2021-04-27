Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,946. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.