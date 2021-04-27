Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 200 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Shares of SPSC opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.