Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

UCTT opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.