Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of OMCL opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 160.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

