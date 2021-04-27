American Financial Group (AFG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFG stock opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47. American Financial Group has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

