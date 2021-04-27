Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Univar Solutions worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

