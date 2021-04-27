Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

