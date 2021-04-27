The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $1,280.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,238.36.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,233.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,181.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,039.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $436.70 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

