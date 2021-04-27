Morgan Stanley Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $418.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $418.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $369.30.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $387.47 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $259.51 and a 52-week high of $392.94. The company has a market capitalization of $384.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.