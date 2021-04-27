Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 54,140 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 58.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,435,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.59.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

