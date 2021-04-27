Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SVCBF. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

