Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to “Hold”

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBA. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.