Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in UMB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

