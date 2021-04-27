SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.
SGS stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. SGS has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.61.
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.
