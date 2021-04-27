SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SGS stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. SGS has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.8901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

