Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $511.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

SARTF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $501.10 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.67.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

