Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YARIY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.937 per share. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.