NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 32,202 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

NYCB stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

