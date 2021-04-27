Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

SSYS opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.