NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $178,000 Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,512 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 886,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

