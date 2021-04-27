Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Avnet worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Avnet by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

