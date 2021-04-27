Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $440.42 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $446.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.25 and its 200-day moving average is $381.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

