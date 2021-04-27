National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of National Presto Industries worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Presto Industries stock opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $117.87.
National Presto Industries Profile
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.