Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $933.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.