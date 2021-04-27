State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $735,000 Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Paramount Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

