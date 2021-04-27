State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 72,791 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,791 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

