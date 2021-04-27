State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of GPRE opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

