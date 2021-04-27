State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $785,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

