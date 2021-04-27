Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.09.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $176.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.50. Expedia Group has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 317.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 373,426 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 145,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

