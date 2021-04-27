Rosenblatt Securities Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $350.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $271.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $319.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.47. PayPal has a 12-month low of $115.90 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

