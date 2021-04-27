Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

DSEY stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

