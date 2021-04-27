Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Fortinet stock opened at $203.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $103.25 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

