Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $242.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.