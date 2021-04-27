Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Buys $16,000.00 in Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 10,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

