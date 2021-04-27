Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.49 Million Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Blackbaud worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $271,019,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $39,222,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

BLKB stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 154.34, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.