HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Donna D. Meade Sells 1,038 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,423.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HNI opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HNI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,693,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

