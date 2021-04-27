Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Ryan Goodman Buys 28,150 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,305.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 367,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,184.

Ryan Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ryan Goodman acquired 5,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,850.00.

CVE:ORE opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$309.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.79.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORE. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

