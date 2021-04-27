State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $796,000 Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.