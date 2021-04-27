Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,156,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $91.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.