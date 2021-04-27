Kaman (KAMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Kaman has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.55-1.87 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.55-1.87 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,710.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

