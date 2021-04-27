Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $44.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $48.75 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 376,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 190,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

