Morgan Stanley Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $73.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 106.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

