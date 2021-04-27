Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of AEE opened at $84.20 on Monday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

