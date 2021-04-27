UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.