Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 460,815 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 460,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

