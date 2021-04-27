Norges Bank Buys New Stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.64% of FBL Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $198.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.67 million. On average, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

