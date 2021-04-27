284,619 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 284,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

