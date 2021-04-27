Norges Bank Invests $9.56 Million in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 794,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

