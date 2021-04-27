UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

CPA stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

