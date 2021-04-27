Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE ELAN opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

