UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $954,000 Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDD. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,652 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of GLDD opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.